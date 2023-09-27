Regina’s Glencairn Park introduces new inclusive playground, spray pad

Send this page to someone via email

A new inclusive playground and spray pad opens Wednesday in Regina’s Glencairn Park and is geared for kids of all abilities.

The City of Regina, along with Canadian Tire Jumpstart, unveiled the new amenities designed to accommodate those with physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities along with an energy and water efficient spray pad which will operate on a seasonal single 9-volt battery, according to a release.

“I think that anything that we can do that brings people together and young people together in play, that’s the way you build relationships, you forge understandings, and we need to enjoy our outdoor space here,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“Investing in accessible playgrounds, inclusive playgrounds (is) enormously important for the future.”

The Canadian Tire Jumpstart regional manager said the collaboration has been a wonderful opportunity with the City of Regina to get the playground in the ground this year.

“We wanted to make sure it was an inclusive playground … for kids of all abilities,” said Glenn McLean.

“So, whether it’s mobility issues, hearing issues, your sight, the colours, the components, they were all chosen with purpose.”

Canadian Tire Jumpstart is a national charity that ensures kids with needs have equitable access to sport and recreation.