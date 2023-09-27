Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Regina’s Glencairn Park introduces new inclusive playground, spray pad

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:50 pm
The City of Regina and Canadian Tire Jumpstart celebrated the grand opening of an inclusive playground and spray pad for those with limited abilities. View image in full screen
The City of Regina and Canadian Tire Jumpstart celebrated the grand opening of an inclusive playground and spray pad for those with limited abilities. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new inclusive playground and spray pad opens Wednesday in Regina’s Glencairn Park and is geared for kids of all abilities.

The City of Regina, along with Canadian Tire Jumpstart, unveiled the new amenities designed to accommodate those with physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities along with an energy and water efficient spray pad which will operate on a seasonal single 9-volt battery, according to a release.

Click to play video: 'Regina welcomes new accessible children’s playground in Glencairn Park'
Regina welcomes new accessible children’s playground in Glencairn Park

 

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that anything that we can do that brings people together and young people together in play, that’s the way you build relationships, you forge understandings, and we need to enjoy our outdoor space here,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“Investing in accessible playgrounds, inclusive playgrounds (is) enormously important for the future.”

The Canadian Tire Jumpstart regional manager said the collaboration has been a wonderful opportunity with the City of Regina to get the playground in the ground this year.

“We wanted to make sure it was an inclusive playground … for kids of all abilities,” said Glenn McLean.

“So, whether it’s mobility issues, hearing issues, your sight, the colours, the components, they were all chosen with purpose.”

Canadian Tire Jumpstart is a national charity that ensures kids with needs have equitable access to sport and recreation.

More on Entertainment
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaGrand OpeningCanadian Tire jumpstartinclusive playgroundGlencairn Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices