Entertainment

The wait continues for Winnipeg Springsteen fans as rocker postpones 2023 tour dates

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:50 pm
FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Springsteen announced that he's postponing a series of concerts on the advice of doctors treating him for peptic ulcer disease. View image in full screen
FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Springsteen announced that he's postponing a series of concerts on the advice of doctors treating him for peptic ulcer disease. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Winnipeggers who were hoping to see legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen make his first-ever appearance in the city this November are going to have to wait a little longer.

Springsteen’s remaining tour dates for 2023, which include a planned performance at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, have been postponed while the 74-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and 20-time Grammy Award winner recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

If you have tickets for the original Nov. 10 gig, they’ll be valid for the rescheduled date, which will be announced next week.

If you can’t make the new date, you’ll be able to request a refund.

Springsteen had previously postponed his September tour dates on doctor’s orders.

