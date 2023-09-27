The wait continues for Winnipeg Springsteen fans as rocker postpones 2023 tour dates

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers who were hoping to see legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen make his first-ever appearance in the city this November are going to have to wait a little longer.

Springsteen’s remaining tour dates for 2023, which include a planned performance at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, have been postponed while the 74-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and 20-time Grammy Award winner recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

If you have tickets for the original Nov. 10 gig, they’ll be valid for the rescheduled date, which will be announced next week.

If you can’t make the new date, you’ll be able to request a refund.

Springsteen had previously postponed his September tour dates on doctor’s orders.