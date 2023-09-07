Menu

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones all September shows, citing doctor’s advice

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 7, 2023 10:21 am
Bruce Springsteen on stage View image in full screen
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Bruce Springsteen is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

The Boss announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Bruce Springsteen, Ticketmaster face blowback over expensive, ‘dynamic’ concert prices

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February.

He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness.

The rock legend turns 74 later this month.

Bruce SpringsteenThe BossBruce Springsteen ConcertBruce Springsteen tourbruce springsteen concerts cancelledbruce springsteen concerts postponedbruce springsteen illnessbruce springsteen peptic ulcersbruce springsteen showsbruce springsteen sickbruce springsteen ulcer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

