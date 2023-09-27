Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grande Prairie peace officer charged with online child exploitation offences

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 27, 2023 12:59 pm
FILE - A woman uses a computer keyboard in North Vancouver on December, 19, 2012. View image in full screen
FILE - A woman uses a computer keyboard in North Vancouver on December, 19, 2012. Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A peace officer employed by the City of Grande Prairie has been charged under suspicion of sharing child pornography, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

An investigation began into Daniel Emond, 32, starting in January 2023, ALERT said.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

Police say he allegedly accessed and shared the material through social media. Emond was arrested on Sept. 21 and a number of his computers and electronics were seized for further forensic analysis.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Emond was charged with accessing and distributing child pornography. He was released from custody with a number of conditions and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 11, police said.

Global News has reached out to the City of Grande Prairie to ask if Emond was still employed. This article will be updated when a response is received.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit is encouraging anyone with information about this investigation or other child exploitation offences to reach to local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
Alberta crimeALERTGrande PrairieAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsAlberta child exploitationgrande prairie peace officerpeace officer child exploitation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices