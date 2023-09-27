Grande Prairie peace officer charged with online child exploitation offences

Send this page to someone via email

A peace officer employed by the City of Grande Prairie has been charged under suspicion of sharing child pornography, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

An investigation began into Daniel Emond, 32, starting in January 2023, ALERT said.

3:57 ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

Police say he allegedly accessed and shared the material through social media. Emond was arrested on Sept. 21 and a number of his computers and electronics were seized for further forensic analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

Emond was charged with accessing and distributing child pornography. He was released from custody with a number of conditions and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 11, police said.

Global News has reached out to the City of Grande Prairie to ask if Emond was still employed. This article will be updated when a response is received.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit is encouraging anyone with information about this investigation or other child exploitation offences to reach to local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).