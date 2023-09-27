Menu

Health

Nursing shortage reduces services at Similkameen Health Centre

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'ER closures putting stress on neighbouring communities’ paramedics'
ER closures putting stress on neighbouring communities’ paramedics
Interior Health says ongoing staffing challenges are forcing temporary closures at some emergency rooms in the region, and as Jayden Wasney reports, that's having a direct impact on ambulance services in nearby communities as paramedics scramble to get patients to the nearest available ER.
Keremeos, B.C., and area residents will not be able to access walk-in services at the South Similkameen Health Centre Wednesday due to an unexpected nursing shortage, according to Interior Health.

With walk-in services unavailable, patients with urgent needs will be redirected to Penticton Regional Hospital.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Implications of wildfire smoke'
Health Matters: Implications of wildfire smoke
During this time, all other community health services will continue as normal at the South Similkameen Health Centre. Interior Health said those who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The South Similkameen Health Centre is normally open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays and statutory holidays.

 

