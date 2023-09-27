Nursing shortage reduces services at Similkameen Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Keremeos, B.C., and area residents will not be able to access walk-in services at the South Similkameen Health Centre Wednesday due to an unexpected nursing shortage, according to Interior Health.

With walk-in services unavailable, patients with urgent needs will be redirected to Penticton Regional Hospital.

During this time, all other community health services will continue as normal at the South Similkameen Health Centre. Interior Health said those who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The South Similkameen Health Centre is normally open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays and statutory holidays.