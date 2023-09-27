Fire in northeast Calgary leaves home a tear down, but no one injured

Calgary firefighters were informed about a house fire in the 200 block of Skyview Shores Manor N.E. at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters said they could see flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.
Three people were evacuated from the building with the fire while six others were evacuated from the two homes on either side.
Calgary Fire said there were no injuries but the home where the fire started will have to be torn down.
The two other homes suffered minor damage.
The fire took about one and a half hours to put out and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
