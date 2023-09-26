Menu

Canada

Winnipeg homeless encampment cleanup best for residents, advocates say

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 5:43 pm
City of Winnipeg crews cleared garbage out of a homeless encampment Tuesday morning to maintain the safety of residents who choose to stay there. View image in full screen
City of Winnipeg crews cleared garbage out of a homeless encampment Tuesday morning to maintain the safety of residents who choose to stay there. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Trucks, tractors and City of Winnipeg workers clad in high-visibility vests sifted through piles of garbage and debris along Waterfront Drive Tuesday morning after a long-standing encampment was cleared out the night before.

The issue of garbage accumulation in the makeshift communities has been identified as a safety issue multiple times by community groups.

Kate Sjoberg, director of community initiatives at Main Street Project, said the garbage is a sign of lots of activity in the area, and its removal was an effort to take away potential hazards at the site without displacing those staying along the riverbank.

“Many of the fires that have been reported over the past year have been the result of a pile of garbage being lit on fire, as opposed to concerns regarding like, you know, ways that people are keeping themselves warm,” she told Global News.

Checking in on homeless encampments

According to City data, between January and August Winnipeg firefighters responded to 308 fires of all sorts, including small campfires which were allowed to continue to burn.

Last year, residents living at an encampment on Higgins Avenue advocated for garbage pickups, which was eventually granted but not maintained. Since then, multiple fires have been reported at the site.

Trending Now

A statement from the City said they have been working with partner agencies since last week to clean the Waterfront site and move some who are staying there into housing.

Sjoberg wants to see the collaboration continue.

“People living unsheltered are seeking to be good neighbours all the time. They often simply don’t have the tools available to them that someone living in an apartment or a home has to them,” she said.

— with files from Iris Dyck

The dangers of encampments and how WFPS is keeping it safe
City of WinnipegMain Street ProjectWinnipeg homelessHomeless Encampment FireKate SjobergWinnipeg Homeless Encampmenthomeless encampment garbage
