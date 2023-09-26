Winnipeg Jets announce first cuts at training camp

Send this page to someone via email

There were no major surprises as the Winnipeg Jets made their first round of cuts at training camp on Tuesday.

After back-to-back exhibition victories, the Jets trimmed their training camp roster by six players.

The club released three players from their professional tryouts, while returning three others to their junior teams.

The Jets sent goalie Domenic DiVencentiis back to the OHL’s North Bay Battalion. Forward Jacob Julien was released to the OHL’s London Knights, and forward Connor Levis is headed back to the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers.

Three other Manitoba Moose players were released from their PTOs. Defenceman Simon Kubicek, Moose captain Jimmy Oligny, and forward C.J. Suess all saw their time at Jets training camp come to an end with the start of Moose camp right around the corner.

That leaves the Jets with 50 bodies left in camp, including 28 forwards, 17 defencemen, and five goalies.

After getting the day off on Tuesday, the Jets continue their pre-season schedule on Wednesday at home to the Calgary Flames.