Shakira charged with tax evasion for 2nd time, accused of owing $9.5M

Though it may seem like celebrities use their money Whenever, Wherever, the Spanish government has accused Shakira of concealing her income.

Prosecutors in Barcelona on Tuesday announced new charges against the singer, who they claim failed to pay 6.7 million euros (over C$9.5 million) in taxes on her 2018 income.

This is the second time the 46-year-old has been accused of tax evasion in Spain.

According to The Associated Press, officials alleged Shakira used an offshore company based in a tax haven to dodge taxation in Spain. Prosecutors also claimed the Grammy-winning singer failed to declare millions of euros from advance payments she earned for her El Dorado World Tour in 2018.

Shakira has not commented publicly on the new fiscal allegations against her. She was reportedly notified of the charges while in Miami, where she lives.

An investigation into Shakira’s financial reporting in Spain began in 2018. She was charged with tax evasion later that year and accused of skipping out on more than 14.5 million euros (about C$20 million) owed between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors argued that since Shakira apparently spent more than half of the 2012 to 2014 period in Spain, she was required to pay taxes in the country, despite Spain not being her official residence.

When she was first charged with tax evasion, Shakira’s representative said she’s “always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts.”

The new charges are part of a separate case that was opened in July 2023.

The singer will face trial in November.

Shakira has been linked to Spain since she started dating now-retired soccer player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two children, lived together in Barcelona until last year, when they ended their 11-year relationship.

Over the past decade, Spanish tax authorities have cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for not paying their full due in taxes. Those players were found guilty of tax evasion but avoided prison time thanks to a provision that allows a judge to waive sentences under two years in length for first-time offenders.

— with files from The Associated Press