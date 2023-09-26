Menu

Crime

Victim dragged, seriously injured in Toronto robbery: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:38 pm
Police are trying to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
A victim was dragged 10 to 15 feet during a daytime robbery in Toronto last weekend, resulting in serious injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a robbery call.

Police said the victim was sitting at a table when a man approached and grabbed the victim’s purse.

“The victim’s purse was attached to their body and the man dragged the victim 10 to 15 feet,” police said.

The man fled then fled the area, police said. Police didn’t say if he made it away with the purse.

Officers are now trying to identify a suspect, described as a man in his 20s, five feet 10 inches and with braids. Police said he was wearing a black vest, a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

