‘Can’t do it alone’: B.C. premier to provide update on meeting with Trudeau

British Columbia’s premier and a delegation of six cabinet ministers have been in Ottawa for the past two days, pressing the federal government for more support as they deal with natural disasters, housing unaffordability, and more.

David Eby is set to provide an update on their advocacy efforts at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Global News will stream the press conference live on its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Our government committed to working on issues such as housing and the green economy, but we can’t do it alone,” Eby posted to X on Monday after meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Together, we can build a better future for everyone.”

In August, Eby had written to Trudeau asking for a meeting to discuss future infrastructure investments across the country.

The premier was joined by Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Tourism Minister Lana Popham, and Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship.

Kahlon, Eby and Fleming met federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser on Monday, as well as Delta MP and federal Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough.

“In order to solve the housing crisis we need to be at the table working with mayors, city councillors, and premiers to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford,” Fraser shared on X.

“Great to meet with Dave Eby today as we focus on getting more homes built for British Columbians.”

British Columbia’s delegation comes as the province nears the end of a record-breaking wildfire season that scorched nearly 25,000 square kilometres of land and more than 500 homes, forcing thousands to flee.

It was a costly disaster on the back of another costly disaster — the record-breaking and deadly floods of November 2021. Experts have warned such emergencies are likely to reoccur and intensify with the rippling effects of climate change.

It also comes as Ottawa sends new signals of action on another crisis gripping the province: housing unaffordability. Earlier this month, the federal government announced it would eliminate the GST on the construction of all new rental apartment buildings.

A number of B.C. municipalities have also advocated for cash under Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund, which aims to incentivize local governments to increase housing supply as part of the 10-year, $82-billion National Housing Strategy.

Fraser, who was in B.C. in August, has vowed to make “repeated” trips back to the province, to work with governments on solutions to the housing crisis.

In April, B.C. laid out its four-point housing strategy, committing $4 billion over three years and $12 billion over a decade to boosting stock and lowering prices. The plan will change province-wide zoning laws to allow more townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and row homes, as well as make it easier and legal for people to rent secondary and basement suites. It will also offer forgivable loans for homeowners to build those suites below market rates to increase affordable rental supply more quickly, as well as implement a tax on the proceeds of house-flipping.

— with files from The Canadian Press