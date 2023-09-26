Londoner Michael Simpson is coming home to play for the London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Just four months ago Michael Simpson stood between the London Knights and an Ontario Hockey League championship.

Simpson was named the OHL playoff most valuable player as he backstopped the Peterborough Petes all the way to a title. The Petes defeated the Knights in six games in the championship series.

Now Simpson is going to try to help London win the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The London, Ont., native will finish his OHL career in his hometown after the 20-year-old was acquired by the Knights from Peterborough on Sept. 26.

In exchange, the Petes receive 18-year-old goaltender Zach Bowen and a third-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection that originally belonged to the Kingston Frontenacs.

Bowen is in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. Last year he won 15 consecutive games, which was just one shy of the OHL record for rookie goalies held by Matthew Vilalta, who is now in the Los Angeles Kings organization.

Simpson grew up wearing green and gold as a member of the London Jr. Knights.

“With Michael we are bringing in a smart and mature goaltender with a lot of experience in our

league,” London general manager Mark Hunter said.

“He has a history of winning and that’s what we want to continue to do this season, win hockey games. It’s the second year in a row that we have brought in a former London Jr Knight to our team and we know that’s special for Michael and his family as he plays his final year of junior in his hometown.”

Last season the Knights acquired George Diaco from the Hamilton Bulldogs and he served as a co-captain for a club that went all the way to the final.

Simpson led the Ontario Hockey League in shutouts with five and was also named to the OHL’s third all-star team.

He attended training camp this year with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a free agent.