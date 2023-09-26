Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 new highrise towers approved for downtown Kitchener by council

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 1:30 pm
Downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
Downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Kahn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kitchener council approved a number of housing developments on Monday night, including two new highrise buildings for the city’s downtown core.

One of those towers is slated to be built at the corner of Victoria and Bramm streets, with a 25-storey tower in the works.

The mixed-use development will have a six-storey podium and 249 units.

The other tower, which will be 27 storeys high, is proposed to be built at Charles Street and Pandora Avenue and its 279 units will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom options.

In addition, 47 townhomes and a small park are slated to be built on Margaret Avenue near Queen Street.

A few years ago, Activa pulled the plug on a planned condo project on the same site, despite having sold out Phase 1 of the project.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The developer blamed the pandemic and market conditions for the move at the time.

Activa is also behind the new development, which saw a heritage application approved for the site on Monday night.

The city also approved a six-storey affordable housing building, which will be built behind Historic St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The building will have 57 residential units and 27 parking spaces.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener councildowntown KitchenerVictoria Street KitchenerMargaret Avenue KitchenerBramm Street KItchenerKitchener developmentsKitchener downtown highriseMargaret Avenue Activa Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices