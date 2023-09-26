2 new highrise towers approved for downtown Kitchener by council

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener council approved a number of housing developments on Monday night, including two new highrise buildings for the city’s downtown core.

One of those towers is slated to be built at the corner of Victoria and Bramm streets, with a 25-storey tower in the works.

The mixed-use development will have a six-storey podium and 249 units.

The other tower, which will be 27 storeys high, is proposed to be built at Charles Street and Pandora Avenue and its 279 units will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom options.

In addition, 47 townhomes and a small park are slated to be built on Margaret Avenue near Queen Street.

A few years ago, Activa pulled the plug on a planned condo project on the same site, despite having sold out Phase 1 of the project.

The developer blamed the pandemic and market conditions for the move at the time.

Activa is also behind the new development, which saw a heritage application approved for the site on Monday night.

The city also approved a six-storey affordable housing building, which will be built behind Historic St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The building will have 57 residential units and 27 parking spaces.