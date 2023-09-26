Menu

Crime

Man stabbed to death at busy Montreal intersection, homicide investigation launched

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 11:02 am
Montreal police responded to a 911 call overnight after a stabbing in Westmount. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police responded to a 911 call overnight after a stabbing in Westmount. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Courtesy TVA
The major crimes unit is investigating after a 49 year-old man was fatally stabbed overnight in Westmount.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call was placed just before midnight on Monday, reporting an injured man near the intersection of Atwater and Ste-Catherine streets.

The victim was rushed to hospital with injuries possibly caused by an edge weapon, Drouin said.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the man had died of his injuries in hospital.

A command centre has been set up at the busy downtown intersection.

As of Tuesday morning, Drouin said investigators were interviewing “important witnesses” but that no arrests had been made.

The man’s death marks the 29th homicide of 2023 on Montreal police territory.

