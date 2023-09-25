Suspect in disturbing incident at Vancouver comedy festival arrested again

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused in a disturbing incident at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park earlier this month has been arrested again after allegedly breaching his release order.

Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre, 31, was arrested on Friday in downtown Vancouver and remains in custody pending a court appearance on Sept. 29.

Vancouver police said Letendre was taken into custody on Sept. 22 for allegedly jaywalking near West Georgia and Thurlow streets – and was found to be in possession of a knife. He has since been charged with one count of breaching his release order.

Letendre was released from custody on Sept. 16, less than 24 hours after his arrest at the comedy festival.

As comedian Russell Peters was performing on the evening of Sept. 15, police said a man armed with two edged weapons breached a fence and tried to rush the stage.

The suspect was quickly stopped by security and arrested.

“We don’t know exactly what his motives were,” Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News on Sept. 18.

“Certainly he was acting in a way that put everybody in danger.”

Letendre was charged with uttering threats, assault and possessing weapons – two knives – for a dangerous purpose.

Letendre’s Sept. 16 release order states he is to abide by six conditions including not possessing any knives.