Man armed with ‘edged weapons’ arrested after move toward stage at Vancouver comedy festival

An extremely disturbing incident at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival at Stanley Park has been confirmed and police are identifying the suspect.

Police said Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre is charged with uttering threats, assault, and posession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Yesterday, Letendre allegedly reached a fence around 9:30 p.m. and was moving “towards the front of the stage” when security guards intervened.

They were able to stop the 31-year-old man, who was found to be armed with two “edged weapons,” according to police.

“We had officers working inside the venue who responded immediately and took custody of the suspect, who is a Vancouver resident,” Sgt. Steve Addison, with Vancouver Police. “His motives are not known and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival is running on both Saturday and Sunday evenings at Stanley Park. Friday night’s headliner was Russell Peters.

Further information is limited at this time.