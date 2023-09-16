Menu

Crime

Man armed with ‘edged weapons’ arrested after move toward stage at Vancouver comedy festival

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 8:24 pm
Vancouver seawall Lions Gate bridge Stanley Park View image in full screen
A man was arrested at the comedy festival at Stanley Park, Saturday night, armed with two edged weapons. Global News
An extremely disturbing incident at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival at Stanley Park has been confirmed and police are identifying the suspect.

Police said Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre is charged with uttering threats, assault, and posession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Yesterday, Letendre allegedly reached a fence around 9:30 p.m. and was moving “towards the front of the stage” when security guards intervened.

They were able to stop the 31-year-old man, who was found to be armed with two “edged weapons,” according to police.

“We had officers working inside the venue who responded immediately and took custody of the suspect, who is a Vancouver resident,” Sgt. Steve Addison, with Vancouver Police. “His motives are not known and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival is running on both Saturday and Sunday evenings at Stanley Park. Friday night’s headliner was Russell Peters.

Further information is limited at this time.

vancouver policeVPDStanley ParkGreat Outdoor Comedy FestivalGreat Outdoor Comedy Festival arrestman arrested Stanley ParkStanley Park comedy festival arrest
