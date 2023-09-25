Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Uber expands Fraser Valley service, adding Mission, Kent and area north of Chilliwack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 9:52 pm
Uber has expanded its service area in the eastern Fraser Valley. View image in full screen
Uber has expanded its service area in the eastern Fraser Valley. Uber
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rideshare giant Uber has expanded its service area deeper into B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

The company said Monday that it had begun offering service in Mission, Kent and north of Chilliwack.

Click to play video: 'CNIB and Uber partner to advocate for accessibility, inclusivity'
CNIB and Uber partner to advocate for accessibility, inclusivity

The move builds on a major expansion of Uber service areas in June, when it began operating in Chilliwack, Victoria and Kelowna.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The U.S.-based company had long sought provincial approval to operate in the capital region and the Okanagan’s biggest city, and was finally able to make the move after acquiring the licence of a defunct B.C.-based rideshare operator.

Uber and its main major competitor Lyft were first granted the right to operate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in January 2020.

More on Money
UberChilliwackFraser ValleyMissionRidesharingUber CanadaRideshareKentuber fraser valleyuber lower mainland
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices