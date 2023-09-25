Uber expands Fraser Valley service, adding Mission, Kent and area north of Chilliwack

See more sharing options

Rideshare giant Uber has expanded its service area deeper into B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

The company said Monday that it had begun offering service in Mission, Kent and north of Chilliwack.

The move builds on a major expansion of Uber service areas in June, when it began operating in Chilliwack, Victoria and Kelowna.

The U.S.-based company had long sought provincial approval to operate in the capital region and the Okanagan’s biggest city, and was finally able to make the move after acquiring the licence of a defunct B.C.-based rideshare operator.

Uber and its main major competitor Lyft were first granted the right to operate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in January 2020.