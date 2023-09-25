Menu

Fire

Officials rescind remaining evacuation alerts for McDougall Creek wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 7:42 pm
A map showing the lone evacuation order for the McDougall Creek wildfire in the West Kelowna area. View image in full screen
A map showing the lone evacuation order for the McDougall Creek wildfire in the West Kelowna area. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
The last remaining evacuation alerts for the McDougall Creek wildfire in the West Kelowna area were rescinded on Monday.

The fire is listed as being held, and the announcement comes as scattered showers drizzle throughout the Central Okanagan.

The news also follows an announcement by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations on Friday that rescinded several evacuation alerts, but left a few in place.

For now, just one evacuation order remains, and it affects just one area: 550 Westside Road South.

Volunteers sift through the destruction of McDougall Creek wildfire

“BC Wildfire Service crews continue to patrol the fire’s edge and move inward as they extinguish remaining hot spots,” Emergency Operations said on Monday.

“Tree-faller teams will be nearby to ensure safe working environments.”

It also said though fall has arrived, and cooler temperatures, nearby communities can still expect to see smoke over the coming weeks.

“This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall,” said Emergency Operations.

“If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern.”

Still in effect is an area restriction order, which will remain in place until Oct. 3 or until it’s rescinded.

One-on-one with West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

 

Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireBC wildfiresWest KelownaMcDougall Creek wildfireCentral Okanagan Emergency Operations
