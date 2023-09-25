1 man arrested in Regina after several gas leaks

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man is facing a multitude of charges after several Regina gas meters were tampered with on Saturday.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was contacted by the Regina Fire Department around 11 p.m. about a potential gas leak at a business on the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police say someone reported hearing a high-pressure gas release sound and seeing someone run from the area. The leak was investigated and repaired.

Around 11:05 p.m. a business in the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue reported smelling natural gas, and a damaged gas meter was located in the 2000 block of Cornwall Street.

Police said several other reports came in over the next hours, with police and repair crews attending.

On Sunday around 7:40 a.m., police got another call of someone cutting gas lines, this time in the 1800 block of Scarth Street.

The call came from a fire inspector who tried to stop the suspect but was threatened with a bladed weapon, police say.

Officers found the suspect on the corner of 11th Avenue and Hamilton Street, where he was arrested.

Police counted 26 gas meters that had been damaged in total.

The RPS said Tyrane Prettyshield, 39, is facing 31 charges related to mischief, assault and endangering public lives.

Prettyshield made his first court appearance Monday morning.