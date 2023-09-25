Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada names new Armenia ambassador amid Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ethnic Armenians arrive in Armenia after fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh'
Ethnic Armenians arrive in Armenia after fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh
WATCH: Ethnic Armenians arrive in Armenia after fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s government has announced the ambassador who is to helm a new embassy in Armenia at a time of escalating military conflict in neighbouring Azerbaijan.

Andrew Turner, a career diplomat, will be posted to Yerevan as soon as next month, as the Liberals try to form closer ties with countries moving away from Russia’s orbit.

Turner’s background primarily involves postings in the Middle East, though he has also helped shape Ottawa’s response to tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan military offensive'
Hundreds of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan military offensive
Trending Now

Canada has a large Armenian diaspora, and the Liberals have argued that an embassy will help build up Ottawa’s knowledge of the Caucasus region, while helping foreigners with visas and Canadians with passport services.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, says Azerbaijan might be undertaking “ethnic cleansing” of Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has issued statements calling on Azerbaijan to stop escalating tensions, and the NDP have asked her to start imposing sanctions on officials in that country.

More on Canada
RussiaCanadaLiberalsArmeniaAzerbaijanNagorno-KarabakhAndrew Turner
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices