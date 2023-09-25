Drive-in movie theatre near Picton, Ont. up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

A staple in Prince Edward County for nearly 70 years has been put up for sale.

The Mustang Drive-In, located just outside of Picton, Ont., is on the market — with a price tag of about $1.6 million.

The current owners, who bought the drive-in back in 2019, are looking for a buyer that plans to keep the theatre as is, rather than bulldozing it.

“We’ve brought this to a certain level, and I think it really needs somebody else’s inspiration, at this point, to take it to the next level, while maintaining it as a drive-in,” says Dawn Laing, co-owner of the drive-in.

With the property sitting at nearly nine acres, with two movie screens and a capacity for over 400 vehicles, this property isn’t your average business listing.

Story continues below advertisement

But even though this is a niche property, there seems to be a fair amount of interest already, after just two weeks of being on the market.

“A lot of interest off the top,” says Mark Franks, a real estate agent with Chestnut Park Realty.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve had 20 or 30 people reach out in various different ways. You can take that for what it’s worth. But out of some of those, we’ve had some really good follow-ups and gained some traction.”

The drive-in was able to stay open during the pandemic due to the built-in isolation of watching the movies from your car.

Laing says business has been good ever since they took over in 2019.

So, why sell it?

She says they’re looking for a new challenge.

“We’re project-specific people,” says Laing.

“Drew and I love the thrill of the chase and the thrill of the build. I think it’s just in a really good place right now. It’s definitely ready for its forever home.”

With a price tag of about $1.6 million, it’s hard to say how long it will take the Mustang Drive-In to find a buyer.

Story continues below advertisement

But since any deal will have to include a commitment to keep the drive-in experience in Prince Edward County alive, it seems that the credits aren’t about roll yet on nearly 70 years of history.