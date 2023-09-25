Death in Regina police detention unit subject of probe by police watchdog

An in-custody death is being investigated by Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team after a medical emergency at the Regina Police Service detention unit.
Paramedics were called to the detention unit on Aug. 22 around 3:50 a.m. to a report of a man suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell.
The man was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died.
Due to the investigation being taken up by the response team, Regina Police Service said it wouldn’t be commenting further on the matter.
