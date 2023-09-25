Menu

Share

Crime

Death in Regina police detention unit subject of probe by police watchdog

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 1:00 pm
regina police service vehicle
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a medical emergency at the Regina Police Service Detention Unit lead to a man's death. File / Global News
An in-custody death is being investigated by Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team after a medical emergency at the Regina Police Service detention unit.

Paramedics were called to the detention unit on Aug. 22 around 3:50 a.m. to a report of a man suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police officer charged with assault after 2019 arrest prompts ASIRT investigation'
Edmonton police officer charged with assault after 2019 arrest prompts ASIRT investigation
The man was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died.

Due to the investigation being taken up by the response team, Regina Police Service said it wouldn’t be commenting further on the matter.

