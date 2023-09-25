Victim knocked unconscious, robbed after being followed into elevator: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for two men after a person was followed into an elevator, knocked unconscious and robbed.

Police said officers responded to the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area after midnight on Aug. 28 for a robbery.

A victim was followed into an elevator by two suspects, was assaulted and knocked unconscious, police said.

The suspects then allegedly stole the victim’s phone, other personal belongings and their vehicle.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, but it was later recovered, police said.

Officers are now looking for two suspects, both of whom were described as five-foot-eight males with medium builds.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a blue face mask, a navy blue hooded sweater, dark pants and black shoes.

The other suspect was reportedly wearing a white face mask, a black “We The North” hat with a silver logo, a Puma hooded sweater, black Nike pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.