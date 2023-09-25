SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 2:45 pm
Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on Monday, July 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Steve Lambert
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.

Leader Heather Stefanson promised Monday morning in Brandon that a re-elected Tory government would spend $2 million to expand the Downtown Community Safety Partnership program to that city.

The program, currently serving downtown Winnipeg, partners different levels of government with police and business stakeholders to help people in need.

Meanwhile in Winnipeg, Kevin Klein, the Tory candidate for Kirkfield Park, pledged to tackle street racing.

He says a Progressive Conservative government would spend $1 million to install special camera technology to identify high-speed offenders and monitor noise levels in areas where street racing is a problem.

Klein also promised $100,000 to start a public education campaign to promote safer alternatives.

Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontKevin Klein
