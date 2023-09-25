1 dead following Meadowview Road house fire in Peterborough: OFM

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a weekend house fire in the east end of Peterborough, Ont.

According to Peterborough Fire Service platoon chief Don Broersma, around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a structure fire with one person trapped on Meadowview Road.

He said crews found heavy smoke billowing from the house and were informed one person was still unaccounted for.

He said crews performed a search and rescue operation and found the body of one person.

Broersma said crews managed to extinguish the fire eventually.

He said Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and Peterborough police are now investigating the incident.

Jessica Reynolds, an OFM fire investigation, confirms one person was found dead. The identify of the victim has not been released.

Four people were home at the time and three were able to escape, she said.

She said investigators will remain at the scene Monday to continue to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $200,000, Broersma said.

