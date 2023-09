Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police says a motorcycle driver has died following a collision in Brampton early Monday.

Police said the crash also involved a transport truck and it happened at around 4 a.m. in the Airport and Clark roads area.

A man in his 60s who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Airport Road was closed in both directions from Clark Road to Coventry Road.

There is no word on the circumstances of the collision.

UPDATE -deceased is adult male

-MCB is enroute

-Airport closed both directions Coventry to Clark

-Clark closed both directions at Airport

-investigation will take a number of hours https://t.co/5NyFlp9rOe — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 25, 2023