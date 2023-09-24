Regina feasts at Snackatchewan YQR food festival

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds were in attendance at Snackatchewan YQR’s food festival in Regina’s Warehouse district on Sept 23.

Poutine, schnitzel, tacos and desserts were among the various food choices. Festival attendees were also given a chance to do some art on the side.

This was the festival’s inaugural year, as it came to fruition from popular demand after Food Truck Wars in June.

Local food vendors like Kyle Forrest, owned of the Paddy Wagon food truck said that festivals like these are great for business.

“Basically events pays for everything you know. This year we started on June 20th so we didn’t get to do a lot of events. A lot of them are booked before so we’re hoping next year we get a lot of events to come out to Regina,” he said.

The event, which took up an indoor venue as well as an outdoor set up, saw foods from various backgrounds. According to the employees of Ethiopian restaurant Selam, out reach is key.

“It’s just a way for the community to see what’s out there, the different varieties of food as well as the different cultures that are out there,” said Lindsay Cottin, who works at Selam.

“Especially for our restaurant being Ethiopian cuisine, not a lot of people get the chance to try that so for us when we saw this opportunity come up we really were excited to be involved in it,” she said.

Organizer Matt Thompson said he’s hopeful the festival will return next year.