Ford Motor workers ratify agreement with Unifor, set precedent

The union representing 5,600 workers at Ford Motor Co. facilities in Canada says workers have voted to accept a deal with the automaker.

Unifor and Ford reached a tentative agreement Tuesday after extending a strike deadline by 24 hours.

The union has said the three-year deal addresses all issues raised by members for this round of bargaining.

With the Ford deal ratified, Unifor can move on to trying to replicate that deal at the other big automakers, Stellantis and General Motors.

The union has said wages, pensions, job security and the transition to electric vehicles were key areas of focus for bargaining.

Meanwhile, workers at GM and Stellantis plants in the U.S. have been participating in limited strikes, and on Friday expanded the work action to 38 locations in 20 states.

Union leader Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, issued a statement today saying the deal will mean tremendous gains for autoworkers.

Payne says the deal will also set the pattern for future negotiations with General Motors and Stellantis.

The deal covers more than 5,600 workers at Ford’s plants in Canada.