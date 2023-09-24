Menu

Canada

Guests get stuck upside down on ride at Canada’s Wonderland for almost 30 minutes

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 1:06 pm
The Lumberjack ride got stuck upside down Saturday night with guests on board. View image in full screen
The Lumberjack ride got stuck upside down Saturday night with guests on board. Canadaswonderland.com
Guests got stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland Saturday night.

A statement from the amusement park in Vaughan sent to Global News confirmed that at around 10:40 p.m., the Lumberjack ride “became inverted with guests onboard.”

Maintenance staff responded and the ride was brought down by 11:05 p.m., the statement said.

Guests were then unloaded and assessed by first aid staff before being released.

“Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” the statement continued. “The safety of our guests is always our first priority.”

The ride remains closed Sunday for further inspection.

