Man claimed he was police officer, then sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Brampton: police

A man falsely identified himself as a police officer before sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was walking through a plaza in the Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road area.

A suspect then claimed to be a police officer before sexually assaulting the girl, police said.

An arrest has since been made and police say they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anushan Jeyakumar, 33, a Brampton resident, has been charged with personating a peace officer, forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Jeyakumar was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.