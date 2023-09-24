Man claimed he was police officer, then sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Brampton: police

A man falsely identified himself as a police officer before sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said that at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was walking through a plaza in the Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road area.
A suspect then claimed to be a police officer before sexually assaulting the girl, police said.
An arrest has since been made and police say they’re concerned there may be more victims.
Anushan Jeyakumar, 33, a Brampton resident, has been charged with personating a peace officer, forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference.
Jeyakumar was held pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
