Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

City of Kingston, United Way host second annual “Wheels On The Runway”

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 3:22 pm
City of Kingston, United Way host second annual “Wheels On The Runway”
For the second year in a row the City of Kingston and the United Way KFL&A teamed up at the airport to help raise funds towards their yearly goal.
It was an aviation enthusiast’s dream as the United Way of KFL&A, joined by the City of Kingston and Canadian Forces Base Kingston, hosted the second annual “Wheels On the Runway” event at Norman Rogers Airport.

“I really like planes, so I’m here just taking pictures and just having a good time really,” said Hayden Legrow a plane enthusiast who brought along his camera to the event.

Not only was the airport open for the public to explore, but numerous groups in the community, as well as the military, brought along their toys for all to see, and climb in.

“We’ve got a HERC out here that the kids can get on and off, so, just a great event that really pulls together our community,” said John DiPaolo, president and CEO of United Way KFL&A.

Attendees were asked to make a donation at the door to help the organization reach its fundraising goal for this year, which is set at $3.82 million.

“Whatever people can give, they do give on the way into the door. So, we haven’t really set a target for today’s event, other than just raising awareness of this facility, about the fundraising that the United Way has underway right now,” added DiPaolo.

YGK airport manager Aron Winterstein says it’s a great opportunity to show the community the improvements that have been made to the airport.

“We can show off our nice, new terminal building that was completed in 2019, and support a great cause with the United Way,” he said.

KingstonAirportUnited WayUnited Way KFLANorman Rogers AirportYgk AirportKingston Frontenac Lennox And Addington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

