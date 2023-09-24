Menu

Canada

Band of brothers make U of R football roster

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 1:13 pm
Brothers Carson (left) and Jackson Sombach on the field during Regina Rams football pracitice. View image in full screen
Brothers Carson (left) and Jackson Sombach on the field during Regina Rams football pracitice. Global News
This season, the University of Regina Rams football team will see up to four jerseys with the name Sombach on the field, at any given time.

Brothers Jackson, Carson, Connor and Rylar Sombach have all earned spots on the Rams’ roster.

Jackson is the oldest of the four and said it is no coincidence the band of brothers ended up playing for the U of R. All the brothers played Regina minor football and then at miller high school before joining the Rams.

“We are all very close at home, we all spend a lot of time together. So growing up we always had the thought that we could play for the Rams at the same time, I know my dad definitely wanted it to happen so to see it all come together and spend this much time together and be on the same field everyday is pretty special,” he said.

Jackson is in his fourth year as a defensive back for the team. On the field, he stands next to the team’s safety, his brother and second-year player Carson, the next oldest.

“We are really good at communicating, we see stuff together, I’ll tell him he’s wrong, he’ll tell me I’m wrong or vice versa. But it’s awesome to have your big brother and close friend right beside you, it’s a lot easier to make decisions,” Carson said.

The youngest of the bunch are Connor and Rylar, a set of twins who also play the defensive back position and are in their first year with the team.

“They learn through watching us and through us helping them, they’ll come ask us questions about film, about plays, we’ll go through some stuff with them and they take advantage of us being the older people on the team for sure,” Carson said.

And the elder statesman of the brothers Sombach, said that while a natural sibling rivalry can get heated at times, when it comes to the football field, they keep things positive.

 

