Driver evades North Vancouver roadblock, crashes into Vancouver home and ignites fire

An early morning house fire near McGill and Renfrew streets was caused by a vehicle crashing into the home.

According to Vancouver police, a suspect evaded a North Vancouver RCMP roadblock.

Pictures from the scene depict a high-speed collision as the vehicle slammed through a wooden fence and into the home.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The incident is a North Vancouver RCMP file. Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for more information.

— More to come …