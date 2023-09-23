Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver evades North Vancouver roadblock, crashes into Vancouver home and ignites fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 2:20 pm
Vehicle crashes into home View image in full screen
A home was ignited in Vancouver early Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into it. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An early morning house fire near McGill and Renfrew streets was caused by a vehicle crashing into the home.

According to Vancouver police, a suspect evaded a North Vancouver RCMP roadblock.

Click to play video: 'Two hospitalized in serious Vancouver crash'
Two hospitalized in serious Vancouver crash
Trending Now

Pictures from the scene depict a high-speed collision as the vehicle slammed through a wooden fence and into the home.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The incident is a North Vancouver RCMP file. Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for more information.

— More to come …

More on Crime
vancouver policeVPDVancouver fireVancouver crashnorth vancouver rmcpVehicle crashes into Vancouver homeVehicle evades roadblock
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices