1 killed in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 7, west of Okotoks, Alta.

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7, west of Okotoks, around 5 p.m. on Friday.
All vehicles were travelling west.
RCMP said the first vehicle was a Dodge pickup truck. The second was a Ford Fusion and the third a Chevy pickup truck.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, an adult woman from Diamond Valley, was found dead at the scene, RCMP said.
RCMP said the driver of the Chevy pickup was taken to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing but RCMP said drugs and alcohol are not being considered a factor.
