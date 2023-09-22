Edmonton airport to change passenger pickup, drop-off spots when construction work begins

Send this page to someone via email

Getting to and from Edmonton International Airport will be a bit different beginning next week when a new construction project gets underway, and airport officials say travellers should plan to arrive for their flights a little earlier than usual.

“Passengers being picked up and dropped off are recommended to arrive five to 10 additional minutes early,” Carmen Donnelly, EIA’s vice-president of passenger experience and terminal operations, told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

“We understand the impacts this temporary construction project will have on passengers, especially during colder winter months, which is why our teams have implemented a variety of supports and solutions to help get people on their way as efficiently as possible.”

The construction work, which has been planned for years, involves infrastructure upgrades to the Departures Roadway on Level Two, and begins at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

It will close the elevated roadway to all traffic while the lower level’s arrival roadway will remain open only to commercial vehicles and for passengers with accessiblity needs.

“Our relocated passenger pickup and drop-off areas will be located just east of the Easy Parkade,” Donnelly said.

“We will be adding a complimentary 24/7 shuttle during the winter months — from November to April — to assist people either coming or going to the terminal building. We’re also adding additional team members to assist customers.”

Edmonton International Airport will be completing infrastructure upgrades starting Sept. 26 that will see travellers need to adjust to where they are picked up and dropped off.

Donnelly said there will be shuttle options for people who choose to park their vehicles at the airport and that for some part of the winter, EIA will provide a free coat-check service for customers who choose to park there.

When the work is complete, the “life-cycle replacement project” will feature a resurfaced roadway and a new ramp, Donnelly said.

“Important upgrades like this to our terminal are essential to help support growth at the airport,” she said. “This investment ensures we can grow with our community and serve our passengers for many decades to come.

“It’s timely that we address this now … after we have gotten through our summer peak.”

EIA says its airport serves 8.2 million passengers per year.