Crime

Winnipeg police investigate after robbery, assault on man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 12:40 pm
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a robbery and assault that occurred on Thursday.

At 1:15 a.m. police found an injured man in the 400 block of Portage Avenue.

Police say the man in his 60s had been assaulted in his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

The victim told police he was walking near Assiniboine Avenue and Kennedy Street when he was confronted by two unknown men demanding money.

Trending Now

He was then assaulted and the suspects ran away.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, including video surveillance, please call 204-986-6219 or anonymously at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org

