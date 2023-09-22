Man fined $7,500 for illegal importation of crocodile meat in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A man was fined $7,500 for bringing the meat of a threatened crocodile species into Canada.

On Sept. 20, Adeleke Abubakar Ali-Ibironke pleaded guilty in the Alberta Court of Justice to one count of unlawfully importing a species of animal without obtaining the required permits.

The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund, said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Feb 26, 2022, Ali-Ibironke arrived on an international flight at the Calgary International Airport. He didn’t declare that he had any food or animal products with him, said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Canadian Border Services Agency did a search and around six pounds of meat products were found in the Ali-Ibironke’s luggage.

Environment and Climate Change Canada inspected the meat and sent samples away to test which species the meat was from. It was found that the meat belonged to the African Dwarf Crocodile which is listed as a threatened species.