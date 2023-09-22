Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man fined $7,500 for illegal importation of crocodile meat in Canada

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 11:17 am
A crocodile laying on a rock. View image in full screen
A crocodile laying on a rock. Dinodia Photo via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was fined $7,500 for bringing the meat of a threatened crocodile species into Canada.

On Sept. 20, Adeleke Abubakar Ali-Ibironke pleaded guilty in the Alberta Court of Justice to one count of unlawfully importing a species of animal without obtaining the required permits.

The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund, said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Feb 26, 2022, Ali-Ibironke arrived on an international flight at the Calgary International Airport. He didn’t declare that he had any food or animal products with him, said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Trending Now

The Canadian Border Services Agency did a search and around six pounds of meat products were found in the Ali-Ibironke’s luggage.

Environment and Climate Change Canada inspected the meat and sent samples away to test which species the meat was from. It was found that the meat belonged to the African Dwarf Crocodile which is listed as a threatened species.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Calgary International AirportCrocodileImportAdeleke Abubakar Ali-IbironkeAfrican Dwarf Crocodilecrocodile meatillegal importationIllegal meat exportation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices