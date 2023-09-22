‘Run to Remember’ makes stop at Chris Garrett Memorial Park in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Run capped off its first day with a visit to the park named after a fallen municipal police officer in Cobourg, Ont. on Thursday evening.

Established in 2005, the three-day, 460-kilometre run — also known as the “Run to Remember” — raises awareness of the annual Police and Peace Officers Memorial Service held the last Sunday of September in Ottawa to honour police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

The memorial run begins at the Ontario Police Memorial Site in Toronto and ends at the National Memorial on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The relay saw dozens of runners arrive Thursday evening at Chris Garrett Memorial Park, named after the Cobourg Police Service constable who died on May 15, 2004, while on duty and responding to a robbery call. While interviewing someone claiming to be a victim, Garrett was stabbed with a knife. Before collapsing, he managed to pull out his firearm and struck his attacker in the leg.

Troy Davey, 18, at the time, was arrested at the hospital while seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound. He was convicted in 2007 of first-degree murder.

Cobourg Police Service Deputy Chief Jeff Haskins, on behalf of Chief Paul Vandergraaf, welcomed the dozens of runners to the park and thanked them for paying tribute. He noted the runners’ arrival was significant as Friday marks the anniversary of another fallen Cobourg officer, Const. William Rourke, who died of heart failure on Sept. 22, 1915, while attempting to make an arrest.

“Each year when we run to remember, in this town we are moved at the respect and love shown in memory of Chris Garrett,” Haskins said. “Sadly, the list of fallen officers continues to grow.”

A moment of reflection was held.

Haskins says it was “heartening” to see a large public turnout for the event.

“The system of democracy relies on us policing by consent,” he told Global News on Thursday evening. “And by policing by consent, it means that we have to have the support of the community that we serve and it’s certainly evident here tonight.”

The 46th annual Memorial Service takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m.