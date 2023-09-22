Menu

Crime

12-year-old girl approached by woman driving car in Guelph’s west-end: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 22, 2023 9:54 am
Police say a 12-year-old girl was approached by a red sedan while walking home from school on Thursday. The girl was asked if she wanted to go for candy but declined and ran home. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police are on the lookout for a red sedan after they say a child reported being asked to get inside of a car.

Police said the 12-year-old girl’s father reported the incident on Thursday.

She was walking home from school just after 3 p.m. when a vehicle, which looked similar to a Chevrolet Cruze, pulled up in front of her on Edinburgh near London Road.

The driver reportedly asked the girl if she wanted to get in the car and go for candy.

She declined and ran home.

The driver has been described as an older woman with brown or white hair.

The vehicle was last seen travelling on Edinburgh Road.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeSuspicious VehicleWest end GuelphEdinburgh and London RoadsRed sedan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

