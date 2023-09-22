Menu

Crime

Altercation at bar leads to 2 men being shot in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 7:59 am
The scene of the shooting Friday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting Friday morning. Enzo Arimini / Global News
An altercation at a bar in Toronto led to two men being shot early Friday, and officials say one of them is now under arrest.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 1:23 a.m. to the area of Birchmount Road and Ellendale Drive, south of Ellesmere Road.

Police said an altercation led to two males being shot, both of whom were rushed to hospital.

One of those individuals is now under arrest.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two men were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was seized, police said, and there was damage to vehicles.

