Fire

Firefighters battling large structure fire on Fredericton’s north side

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 3:37 pm
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a major fire at a Fredericton apartment building on Sept. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a major fire at a Fredericton apartment building on Sept. 21, 2023. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News
Emergency responders are on the scene of a major fire at a Fredericton apartment building .

The blaze at the four-storey structure broke out late Thursday afternoon on Clark Street, near Union Street, on the city’s north side.

Fredericton Police have blocked off streets in the area, while firefighters from Fredericton and Oromocto continue to battle the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is on scene to help residents who were evacuated from the building.

More to come

 

