Firefighters battling large structure fire on Fredericton’s north side

Emergency responders are on the scene of a major fire at a Fredericton apartment building .
The blaze at the four-storey structure broke out late Thursday afternoon on Clark Street, near Union Street, on the city’s north side.
Fredericton Police have blocked off streets in the area, while firefighters from Fredericton and Oromocto continue to battle the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross is on scene to help residents who were evacuated from the building.
