Kamloops RCMP release photo of semi-truck suspected to have been involved in fatal crash

Marking the two-year anniversary of a Kamloops, B.C., man’s untimely death, RCMP released a photo of a semi-truck believed to have been involved in the crash that killed him.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, RCMP discovered the body of a man in his 20s who had been riding an e-bike with a red flashing light on the back, near the westbound lanes of the highway strip in Dallas.

Police are releasing a photo of a commercial tractor trailer as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway two years ago. Courtesy: Kamloops RCMP

The investigation that followed determined that Jonathan Trosky was riding his bike to work when he was tragically and fatally struck by a vehicle on the side of the highway, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson said.

“In recognition of the anniversary of his untimely death, we are releasing an image of a truck with the hope that someone will recognize it, the logo on its side, or recall driving it through Kamloops on the date of the collision, and contact police to help further the investigation,” she said.

The vehicle, a white Volvo semi-truck pulling an Ocean trailer, was observed at a service station near Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-33187.