Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kamloops RCMP release photo of semi-truck suspected to have been involved in fatal crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 5:43 pm
Marking the two-year anniversary of a Kamloops man's untimely death, Mounties released a photo of a semi-truck believed to have been involved in the crash that killed him.  .
Marking the two-year anniversary of a Kamloops man's untimely death, Mounties released a photo of a semi-truck believed to have been involved in the crash that killed him.  . Courtesy: Kamloops RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Marking the two-year anniversary of a Kamloops, B.C., man’s untimely death, RCMP released a photo of a semi-truck believed to have been involved in the crash that killed him.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, RCMP discovered the body of a man in his 20s who had been riding an e-bike with a red flashing light on the back, near the westbound lanes of the highway strip in Dallas.

Police are releasing a photo of a commercial tractor trailer as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway two years ago.
Police are releasing a photo of a commercial tractor trailer as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway two years ago. Courtesy: Kamloops RCMP

The investigation that followed determined that Jonathan Trosky was riding his bike to work when he was tragically and fatally struck by a vehicle on the side of the highway,  Cpl.  Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In recognition of the anniversary of his untimely death, we are releasing an image of a truck with the hope that someone will recognize it, the logo on its side, or recall driving it through Kamloops on the date of the collision, and contact police to help further the investigation,” she said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kamloops RCMP investigate child’s death'
Kamloops RCMP investigate child’s death

The vehicle, a white Volvo semi-truck pulling an Ocean trailer, was observed at a service station near Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-33187.

More on Crime
KamloopsTrans-Canada HighwayKamloops RCMPKamloops man killedCpl. Crystal EvelynCrystal Evelynsemi truck wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices