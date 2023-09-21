Menu

Politics

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives pledge to double addiction treatment spaces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 3:03 pm
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to fund more treatment spaces across the province for individuals living with addictions. Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein speaks to reporters in Winnipeg, Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein speaks to reporters in Winnipeg, Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to fund more treatment spaces across the province for people living with addictions.

The Tories say if re-elected on Oct. 3, they would double the number of spaces that are provincially funded over the next two years.

The province currently funds more than 1,648 spaces, and the Tories would increase that to 3,200.

Cabinet minister Kevin Klein says the increase would offer early intervention and faster access to treatment for those who want to recover from their addictions.

The Tories have also promised up to $10 million in capital funding toward the development of a First Nations-operated drug treatment centre in Winnipeg.

Klein says more money would also be put toward mental health services for children and youth, including an increase of $2.5 million in annual funding for mental health service organizations.

ManitobapoliticsElectionmanitoba electionPCToriespromises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

