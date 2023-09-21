Man wanted after hate-motivated assaults in north Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after two victims were assaulted in north Toronto on Wednesday in an incident that’s believed to have been hate-motivated, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a call about the assaults in the Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue area, which is north of Sheppard Avenue.

Police said two victims were walking on the concourse level of 5150 Yonge St. when the suspect ran at them from behind, pushed through them and began to assault them.

“During the assaults, the suspect made comments suggesting the assaults were motivated by hate,” police say.

The man then reportedly changed some of his clothing and fled.

He was described as having short, shaved hair and was clean-shaven.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, grey track pants and black flip-flops and was carrying a black backpack. He then changed into a brown hoodie, black shorts and black runners and was carrying the same backpack, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.