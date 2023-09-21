Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after hate-motivated assaults in north Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:39 pm
Police say this man is wanted after reported hate-motivated assaults in north Toronto on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted after reported hate-motivated assaults in north Toronto on Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is wanted after two victims were assaulted in north Toronto on Wednesday in an incident that’s believed to have been hate-motivated, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a call about the assaults in the Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue area, which is north of Sheppard Avenue.

Police said two victims were walking on the concourse level of 5150 Yonge St. when the suspect ran at them from behind, pushed through them and began to assault them.

“During the assaults, the suspect made comments suggesting the assaults were motivated by hate,” police say.

The man then reportedly changed some of his clothing and fled.

Trending Now

He was described as having short, shaved hair and was clean-shaven.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, grey track pants and black flip-flops and was carrying a black backpack. He then changed into a brown hoodie, black shorts and black runners and was carrying the same backpack, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimetoronto police serviceNorth YorkHate Motivated Assaulthate motivated
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices