Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide in North Inkster Industrial area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:23 pm
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide in the North Inkster Industrial area. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide in the North Inkster Industrial area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide in the North Inkster Industrial area.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., police say they went to a residence in the 200 block of Hazleton Drive, where they found the body of a man.

The man was taken to the hospital, where an autopsy is pending.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill.  Police say notifications to the victim’s family are ongoing.

Trending Now

The homicide unit has assumed control of the investigation and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

