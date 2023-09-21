Regina police warn public following charges laid after lasers pointed at aircraft

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged multiple people after lasers were pointed at the RPS aerial support unit aircraft in flight throughout the year.

According to a release, this warning comes after multiple instances of laser strikes on the RPS aerial support unit (ASU) aircraft, as well as other aircraft flying over the city.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft poses a serious risk to the safety of those on board,” the RPS stated. “It also endangers citizens below if the plane should crash as a result.”

Police charged a 34-year-old man with mischief over $5,000 and mischief endangering life in January.

On May 16, police responded to a second laser strike involving the ASU where a 52-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life and obstruction.

The third incident occurred on July 29, where a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life after a laser was pointed at the ASU aircraft.

A 50-year-old man was also suspected in a laser strike incident on Aug. 7. Police say they conducted a search of the suspect and found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with a laser pointer. The man was charged with two counts of mischief endangering life.

On Sept. 8, a 48-year-old man was also arrested and charged with mischief endangering life.

The most recent incident occurred on Sept. 11, where the ASU was struck again and so was another aircraft flying over the city. The police arrested two men, aged 38 and 31, and charged each with mischief endangering life.

The RPS confirms the listed incidents were not related to each other and there is not one specific area where the suspects carried out the strikes.

“In each of these cases ASU officers used the onboard technology to quickly confirm and locate the suspects,” police stated.

“The Regina Police Service is aware of multiple other aircraft also being hit with laser strikes and we will continue to investigate reports of this occurrence and hold offenders accountable. We would like to remind the public of the serious nature of this crime. Under the Criminal Code, the charge of Mischief Endangering Life carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.”

Officials from the Regina Airport Authority and the RPS ask that any incident where a laser or direct bright light source is pointed into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight be reported immediately to the RPS at 306-777-6500.