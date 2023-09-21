Menu

Health

North Shore Rescue saves hiker on Mt. Fromme cliff in night-vision operation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:07 am
North Shore Rescue fired up its helicopter Wednesday night for a night-vision hoist rescue on Mt. Fromme.

The team said a hiker got stuck on a cliff when he called for the rescue. The hiker told North Shore Rescue he wasn’t sure how long he could hold on for.

A rescue team quickly scrambled into the air and was able to locate the hiker when he shined his phone flashlight at the helicopter.

 

“Two night hoist-trained techs were inserted via a 250-foot hoist through tall trees into steep terrain onto a bench about 30 feet from the subject,” North Shore Rescue said in a social media post.

“After setting up a rope belay one NSR member climbed over to the subject and placed him in a harness. They were then belayed back to the bench.”

North Shore Rescue said the area where the hiker was rescued is an extremely dangerous area. A hiker fell to his death two years ago at the exact same cliff, according to NSR.

