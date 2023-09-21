Fire that devastated parts of West Kelowna now held; Peachland wildfire still out of control

Send this page to someone via email

More than a month after it was sparked, the devastating McDougall Creek wildfire is now classified as held.

The wildfire that destroyed nearly 200 properties across the Central Okanagan is an estimated 13,970 hectares, and the change in status means it’s not likely to move past those boundaries.

On Wednesday and Thursday, crews continued to work on mop-up objectives, patrols and extinguishing hot spots identified through infrared scanning. Personnel also worked on the demobilization of non-essential equipment.

2:18 Victim of McDougall Creek fire finds a way to give back

Rehabilitation specialists were also embedded in the incident to begin rehabilitation operations in critical areas. Rehabilitation work will continue well into the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Above Peachland, the smoke cleared and a clear view of the Glen Lake wildfire was made possible. It is now mapped at 1,116 hectares.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the cool evening helped ensure the fire had not grown and that additional installation of structural protection measures such as sprinklers around homes was possible.

“Residents will see an increase of personnel and equipment in neighbourhoods as structure protection efforts are continued,” the operations centre said in a press release.

No new evacuation orders or alerts are expected due to the Glen Lake wildfire Thursday following favourable weather conditions, but the situation may change, and residents are advised to be prepared and stay informed.

3:18 One-on-one with West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

“BC Wildfire Service may conduct small, planned hand ignition operations if conditions allow today on the northeast flank of the Glen Lake Wildfire to tie into the existing guard,” reads the update.

Story continues below advertisement

The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure the control lines and achieve containment. Aerial resources assigned to this incident will be available to provide bucketing support as required. Smoke within the fire perimeter may be visible to surrounding communities.

Aircraft, ground personnel and heavy equipment are fighting the fire, working in conjunction with Peachland Fire and Rescue on structural protection.