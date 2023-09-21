Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Family sues Google after Maps allegedly led father’s car off bridge

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:39 am
A split image. On the left is the Paxton family. On the right is the Google Maps app. View image in full screen
FILE - Philip Paxon died on Sept. 30, 2022, after Google Maps allegedly led him to drive him car off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, N.C. His family has since filed a lawsuit against Google and three other local property development companies. GoFundMe & AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a North Carolina man who drowned after Google Maps allegedly directed him to drive his car off a destroyed bridge has sued the tech giant for negligence.

Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday party on Sept. 30, 2022, before he drove off a crumbled bridge in Hickory, N.C. The bridge reportedly washed away in 2013, though there was no signage or barricade to alert drivers of its decrepit state.

Paxon’s family sued Google for negligence on Tuesday, claiming the company failed to update its maps accordingly. Three local private property management companies are also being sued as part of the lawsuit, which alleges they had a duty of care to maintain the bridge.

A representative for Google said the company is currently reviewing the allegations. The rep said Google has “the deepest sympathies for the Paxson family.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of Paxon’s death, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post that incorrect GPS coordinates led the father of two to the damaged bridge on a “dark and rainy night.”

“He was following his GPS which led him down a concrete road to a bridge that dropped off into a river,” wrote Linda McPhee Koenig. “The bridge had been destroyed 9 years ago and never repaired.”

His family has called the incident an “avoidable tragedy.”

More on World

Paxson’s 2020 Jeep Gladiator was found upside-down and partially submerged in the water the following day under the collapsed bridge. Paxson’s wife said she and their two daughters left the birthday party earlier, while Paxson stayed behind to help clean up. He was reportedly unfamiliar with the area where he was driving.

The new lawsuit claimed Paxon drove off an unguarded edge and crashed about 20 feet (over six metres) below.

The family, through their lawyers, alleged many local residents in the Hickory area had on several occasions requested Google amend its maps to account for the collapsed bridge. Email records included in the lawsuit claim Google sent confirmation to one resident who told the company that Maps was directing people to the dangerous bridge.

“Our girls ask how and why their daddy died, and I’m at a loss for words they can understand because, as an adult, I still can’t understand how those responsible for the GPS directions and the bridge could have acted with so little regard for human life,” Paxon’s wife Alicia told The Associated Press.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It is not entirely clear who is responsible for the road with the washed-away bridge. At the time of Paxon’s death, the North Carolina State Patrol said the bridge was managed by local officials. The company that developed the road dissolved several years earlier.

GoFundMe page was established after Paxson’s death to help the family pay for the unexpected funeral costs. As of this writing, nearly US$45,000 has been donated.

In an update shared to the GoFundMe page on Wednesday, Paxon’s family wrote that they are still grieving the “horrific tragedy.”

“No outcome can ever bring Phil back or begin to fill the hole that he left in so many hearts, but we will continue to fight to hold those responsible for Phil’s death accountable and ensure there is no further senseless loss of life.”

Click to play video: 'Google’s dominance in internet search facing major challenge by U.S. regulators'
Google’s dominance in internet search facing major challenge by U.S. regulators
Advertisement
GoogleNorth CarolinaGoogle MapsNorth Carolina bridge deathGoogle bridge death lawsuitGoogle Maps bridge deathGoogle Maps deathMaps bridge death lawsuitNorth Carolina bridgeNorth Carolina bridge collapseNorth Carolina Google lawsuitPhilip PaxonPhilip Paxon death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices