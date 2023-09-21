Menu

Crime

Jury selection set to begin in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 9:13 am
Charges against Winnipeg ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Toronto sex assault case reduced to 5
WATCH ABOVE: The number of charges in the Toronto sexual assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been reduced from 11 to six – Sep 11, 2023
Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to begin this morning in a Toronto courtroom.

Nygard is facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement, reduced from 11 total charges after a court heard last week that three of the eight original complainants in the case are not expected to testify.

He was previously facing eight counts of sexual assault and three forcible confinement charges.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company has been accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Justice Robert Goldstein said he expects jury selection to be completed this week, with arguments set to begin on Tuesday.

Nygard – who in 1967 founded Nygard International in Winnipeg – has denied the allegations against him.

He stepped down as chairman of the clothing company in 2020 before it filed for bankruptcy.

CrimeSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimePeter NygardPeter Nygård TrialPeter Nygard sex assault trialPeter Nygard Sexual assault trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

